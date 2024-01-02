en English
Business

Soligenix’s Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Biopharmaceutical company Soligenix has announced a major breakthrough in disease prevention with the development of its novel bivalent vaccine. The vaccine has demonstrated complete protection against two virulent diseases, Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg Marburgvirus, in non-human primate models. The results of this preclinical evaluation were recently published in the esteemed medical journal, ‘Vaccine’.

Three Key Components Drive Vaccine’s Efficacy

The vaccine’s success is attributed to three critical components. First, a robust protein manufacturing process, which ensures a high-quality and effective product. Second, a novel nano-emulsion adjuvant that induces a broad spectrum of immunity, providing protection against multiple infectious agents. Lastly, a unique formulation procedure that allows for the thermostabilization of the combination in a single vial. This feature significantly enhances the vaccine’s developability and applicability.

Significant Implications for Deadly Diseases

The implications of this vaccine are substantial, especially for diseases like Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg Marburgvirus. Currently, no vaccines are available for these diseases, making this development a potential game-changer in public health. The vaccine’s thermostability, allowing it to remain stable even at high temperatures, further bolsters its potential for widespread distribution, particularly in regions with challenging climate conditions.

Market Reaction and Future Developments

Following this announcement, Soligenix’s shares experienced a significant surge, increasing by 34.7% to US$1.02. The company’s vaccine program continues to make strides, backed by grants from the National Institute of Health and in collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Looking ahead, Soligenix is committed to advancing its research and development efforts, with a focus on addressing unmet medical needs in the field of rare diseases.

In other news, seasoned journalist Emily has joined news platform Proactive. With a notable background in political, business, legal, and scientific reporting, Emily’s addition is expected to further enrich the platform’s content offering. Proactive delivers news across numerous sectors, including biotech, mining, and emerging technologies, employing automation and AI tools alongside thorough human editing to ensure high-quality, informative content.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

