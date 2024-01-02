en English
Health

Soligenix Announces Breakthrough in Vaccine Development, Shares Soar

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Soligenix Announces Breakthrough in Vaccine Development, Shares Soar

In a significant advancement in the biopharmaceutical sector, Soligenix, Inc. has announced a breakthrough in the development of a pioneering vaccine. The vaccine demonstrated complete protection against two lethal infections, Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg Marburgvirus, in non-human primate models. The details of this preclinical efficacy have been published in the esteemed medical journal, Vaccine.

Revolutionizing Vaccine Development

Soligenix’s novel vaccine merges a powerful protein manufacturing method, an innovative nano-emulsion adjuvant, and a unique formulation procedure. This combination allows for thermostabilization in a single vial, enhancing the vaccine’s potential for development. This development is crucial as currently, there are no approved vaccines or therapeutics for either Sudan ebolavirus or Marburg Marburgvirus infections.

Boost for Soligenix

Following the announcement, Soligenix’s shares (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a significant surge of 34.7% before market opening. The company has its focus on developing and commercializing products to address rare diseases with unmet medical needs.

Proactive’s Role

The news release also highlighted the role of Proactive, a global financial news and broadcast company. Proactive operates in key finance and investing hubs worldwide, using advanced technology, including generative AI, for enhancing content production.

Dr. Oreola Donini, Soligenix’s Chief Scientific Officer, underscored the advantage of this single-vial approach, particularly for the two targeted viruses. The potential implications of this bivalent vaccine could revolutionize the fight against these deadly pathogens, marking a crucial step forward in healthcare.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

