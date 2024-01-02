Soligenix Announces Breakthrough in Vaccine Development, Shares Soar

In a significant advancement in the biopharmaceutical sector, Soligenix, Inc. has announced a breakthrough in the development of a pioneering vaccine. The vaccine demonstrated complete protection against two lethal infections, Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg Marburgvirus, in non-human primate models. The details of this preclinical efficacy have been published in the esteemed medical journal, Vaccine.

Revolutionizing Vaccine Development

Soligenix’s novel vaccine merges a powerful protein manufacturing method, an innovative nano-emulsion adjuvant, and a unique formulation procedure. This combination allows for thermostabilization in a single vial, enhancing the vaccine’s potential for development. This development is crucial as currently, there are no approved vaccines or therapeutics for either Sudan ebolavirus or Marburg Marburgvirus infections.

Boost for Soligenix

Following the announcement, Soligenix’s shares (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a significant surge of 34.7% before market opening. The company has its focus on developing and commercializing products to address rare diseases with unmet medical needs.

Dr. Oreola Donini, Soligenix’s Chief Scientific Officer, underscored the advantage of this single-vial approach, particularly for the two targeted viruses. The potential implications of this bivalent vaccine could revolutionize the fight against these deadly pathogens, marking a crucial step forward in healthcare.