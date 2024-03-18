Solidstar Chronicles Battle with Drug Addiction, Emphasizes Renewal and Health

Ace Nigerian singer, Solidstar has openly shared his tumultuous journey through drug addiction to a path of recovery and health, highlighting the pivotal moments and the support system that aided his transformation. The revelation came through an insightful snippet of an upcoming Honest Bunch podcast episode, where he detailed his initial exposure to crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as 'ice', and the profound negative impact it had on his life, including a notable instance where he walked for seven hours from Awoyaya to Oriental Hotel during the height of his addiction.

Advertisment

Initial Encounter and Downward Spiral

In 2021, a group of young boys introduced Solidstar to 'ice', marking the beginning of a challenging period in his life. The stimulant substance, which accelerates the flow of information between the brain and body, led him down a path of irrational behavior and grandiose delusions. Solidstar recounted how the substance made him feel invincible and prompted him to make questionable decisions, including refusing to pay for services and goods, under the belief that he was a king.

Turning Point and Road to Recovery

Advertisment

The severity of his addiction was underscored by a harrowing experience where Solidstar embarked on a seven-hour trek from Awoyaya in Ibeju Lekki to the Oriental Hotel on Victoria Island. This incident, among others, served as a wake-up call for the singer, propelling him towards seeking help and beginning the arduous journey to recovery. Embracing a healthier lifestyle, Solidstar has made significant strides towards sobriety, abstaining from smoking and alcohol, and committing to a more disciplined and grounded way of living.

Lessons Learned and Gratitude Expressed

Reflecting on his journey, Solidstar has expressed gratitude towards his friends, family, and fans, whose support has been instrumental in his recovery. The experience has taught him the value of communication, the dangers of isolation, and the importance of maintaining a positive outlook on life. Today, Solidstar is focused on his music career, working tirelessly in his personal studio to produce tracks that resonate with his audience, embodying the lessons he's learned and the new lease on life he's been granted.

The saga of Solidstar's battle with addiction and subsequent recovery is not just a personal triumph but a beacon of hope for those facing similar challenges. It underscores the importance of support, the potential for renewal, and the endless possibilities that await on the other side of adversity.