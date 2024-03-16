Solid Star Conquers Addiction: Returns with Renewed Focus on Music

Many fans and followers of Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solid Star, were taken aback when videos of him in a disheveled state made rounds on the internet. His brother, Joseph, attributed this worrying appearance to drug addiction, which sparked widespread concern about the singer's well-being and future. However, in a recent turn of events, Solid Star has candidly shared his victorious struggle against addiction and his enthusiastic return to music.

Triumph Over Addiction

According to Solid Star, the journey back to health has been both challenging and enlightening. After a period of hospitalization and continuous treatment, he proudly announces a complete cessation of smoking and alcohol consumption. Emphasizing his current state of wellness, Solid Star expresses his eagerness to re-engage with his fans and the music world. With a studio now set up at his place, he is all set to work his magic again, promising to deliver the quality music his fans have always admired.

Lessons Learned and Support Received

The 'Omotena' singer reflects on the crucial lessons learned during his ordeal, highlighting the importance of communication and positive surroundings to prevent isolation and depression. He credits the support from friends, colleagues, fans, and family as pivotal to his recovery, acknowledging that their encouragement significantly eased his hospital stay. This collective backing not only facilitated his medical treatment but also reinstated his faith in his community and the healing power of love and positivity.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future in Music

Solid Star's journey from the depths of addiction to reclaiming his spot in the limelight serves as a beacon of hope and resilience. As he gears up to make the world dance again, his experience underscores the crucial role of support systems in overcoming personal battles and the transformative power of second chances. With his unwavering spirit and renewed focus, Solid Star is poised to chart a new course in his music career, reminding us all of the strength found in vulnerability and the promise of a new beginning.