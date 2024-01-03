en English
Africa

Sokoto State Government and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Collaborate for Enhanced Healthcare Services

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
In a significant stride towards bolstering healthcare services, the Sokoto State Government, under Commissioner for Health Asabe Balarabe’s stewardship, has embarked on a joint venture with Emzor Pharmaceuticals. The partnership seeks to ensure a constant supply of vital medications for mothers and children in the region.

Aligning with Comprehensive Healthcare Strategy

This collaboration is a testament to the state’s comprehensive healthcare strategy, aiming to augment the welfare of its citizens through a dependable supply of quality pharmaceuticals. The state’s delegation, following a visit to Emzor’s production facility in Shagamu, Ogun State, on December 15, established the alliance.

Private Sector Engagement in Healthcare

The facilitation of the visit and the resultant agreement by Azuka Okeke, the CEO of the Africa Resource Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management (ARC-ESM), signifies the state’s commitment to engaging the private sector in enhancing healthcare services. Emzor Pharmaceuticals’ commitment in this partnership illuminates the crucial role of the private sector in bringing the state’s vision for accessible, quality healthcare to fruition.

Broader Efforts for Improved Health Outcomes

This healthcare initiative is an integral part of the state government’s broader efforts to ensure superior health outcomes for its populace. The state is steadfast in its commitment to providing quality and affordable health products, specifically targeting maternal, nutrition, and child health in public health facilities. Collaboration with Emzor Pharmaceuticals, a leading provider of high-quality, life-saving drugs, further solidifies this commitment.

Africa Health Nigeria
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

