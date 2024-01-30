Soil Contamination Probe Underway in Houston's Fifth Ward Amid Cancer Cluster Claims

Digging Deep: Soil Contamination and Disease in Houston's Fifth Ward

A private company in Houston, Texas, is digging deep — literally and metaphorically. Contracted by attorneys Jason and Casey Gibson, the company is investigating the grounds of the Fifth Ward, collecting soil samples to substantiate claims by residents of contamination from the Union Pacific Railyard. The contamination, they believe, has led to numerous cancer cases among the community.

Claims of Neglect: The Wealth Gap and Environmental Justice

The Gibson attorneys represent over 3,000 individuals, many of whom are battling cancer or mourning the loss of loved ones claimed by the disease. Residents argue that the issue has been overlooked due to the Fifth Ward's lower income status, presenting a stark contrast to how a similar situation would be addressed in a wealthier neighborhood.

The administration of Mayor John Whitmire is currently reassessing the problem. However, their efforts are met with skepticism by homeowners, such as LaTonya Payne, who have endured prolonged exposure to the contamination. Payne, who lost her son to leukemia and fought her own battle with breast cancer, represents the human face behind the grim statistics.

Seeking Answers: Investigation and Cooperation

The Gibson's extensive investigation includes requesting developers for testing access in the contamination zone. Yet, some developers are refusing to participate, highlighting a potential roadblock to uncovering the full extent of the contamination.

On the other side, Union Pacific, the company that inherited the railyard in 1997, is partnering with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct vapor and additional soil testing. Union Pacific's stated aim is to adopt a collaborative and transparent approach to addressing the community's concerns.

Simultaneously, a voluntary relocation program is in place for families affected by creosote contamination. Amid these multiple efforts, the detection of cancer clusters and the presence of highly toxic chemicals in the soil continue to fuel residents' anxieties and demands for swift, decisive action.