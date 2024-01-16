Soft Services Re-Launches Popular Hand Cream with New Packaging

Soft Services, a favorite skincare brand among women aged 50 and above, recently reintroduced their Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment hand cream in the market. The product is renowned for its potent effects on skin health, including providing a 'just-manicured' feel and maintaining cuticles. The cream's formula combines pure retinol, colloidal oatmeal, and panthenol, offering an effective solution for aging skin.

Aesthetic and Functional Packaging

Priced at $62, the repackaged hand cream features a reusable airless pump case. The design is not just visually pleasing, with its curvaceous, pale yellow exterior, but also highly functional, ensuring optimal product use. While current reviews are yet to flow in due to its recent re-launch, the brand's history of positive feedback on its other products predicts a strong potential for customer satisfaction.

High Demand and Shipping Delays

The high demand for the newly re-launched product has triggered warnings of possible shipping delays. Given the brand's popularity and the product's reputed benefits, such a surge in demand is hardly surprising.

Soft Services’ Skin Essential Set

In addition to the hand cream, Soft Services offers a Skin Essential Set for $88. This includes the Buffing Bar, Comfort Cleanse, and a choice between Speed Soak or Carea Cream. These products are known for their gentle yet effective impact on aging skin, making them a preferred choice for the target demographic.

Founded by former Glossier executives, Soft Services has made a name for itself in creating products that cater to a mature demographic. The focus remains on gentle and effective skincare, ensuring that the changing needs of aging skin are met with high-quality, targeted products.