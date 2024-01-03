en English
Colombia

Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty

Acclaimed actress and model, Sofia Vergara, has made her foray into the beauty industry with the grand unveiling of her novel skincare brand, Toty. The launch is accompanied by a compelling personal narrative that underscores the importance of sun protection in maintaining skin health.

Vergara’s Throwback Revelation

Through a recent social media post, Vergara sparked the dialogue about her brand with a captivating image from her past. It was a throwback photo of herself, topless and wearing a G-string, a stark reminder of the necessity for sun protection.

Looking back at her sunny upbringing in Barranquilla, Colombia, Vergara expressed her regret about the lack of awareness regarding the potential dangers of sun exposure that prevailed during her youth. She candidly admitted to not applying sunscreen as meticulously as she should have, stating that while her face was often shielded, she overlooked other parts of her body.

From Sunbathing to Sun Shielding

Vergara confessed to having indulged in unprotected sunbathing in the past, even resorting to coconut oil to accentuate her tan. Today, she embodies a more cautious approach, limiting sun exposure to vacation periods and ensuring her face is constantly under cover.

Through her brand Toty, Vergara has taken upon herself the mantle of transforming skincare practices. The brand emphasizes the vitality of safeguarding skin against the sun’s harmful rays and advocates for a wider recognition of sunscreen’s role in preserving natural beauty.

‘Toty’ – More Than Just a Brand

The name ‘Toty’ carries a personal resonance for Vergara. It is her nickname from her hometown, Barranquilla, a term of endearment cherished by the locals. With the launch of Toty, Vergara extends this affection to her customers, creating a brand that is as personal as it is protective.

Among the products offered by Toty is the Transforma AHA Serum, hinting at an intriguing range of skincare solutions designed to shield, nurture, and enhance skin health, the cornerstone of which remains the essential sunscreen.

0
Colombia Health
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

