en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation

Charity and resilience converged in the heart of Somalia as the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA_Somalia) extended its hand to Madina Hospital and the Janale area in the Lower Shabelle region. This act of humanity, a donation of vital medical supplies, is a beacon of hope for patients and residents grappling with health adversities.

Healthcare Assistance: A Beacon of Hope

SoDMA_Somalia’s aid is a lifeline for those in dire need of medical attention. The agency’s shipment of medicine and medical equipment to Madina Hospital and the Janale area is a testament to its commitment to the welfare of vulnerable communities. The aid aims to strengthen the resilience of these communities, equipping them with the tools to battle ongoing hardships.

Supporting Communities Amid Adversity

The agency’s donation is more than a mere act of charity; it is a testament to SoDMA_Somalia’s dedication in assisting communities facing multiple adversities. These supplies will not only serve the immediate needs of patients but also enhance the overall well-being of residents in the region. As the communities grapple with health challenges, the provision of essential medical supplies is a step towards ensuring their survival and recovery.

A Step Towards Resilience

The agency’s commitment to fostering resilience among the Somali communities is clear. The donation of medical supplies to Madina Hospital and Janale area in the Lower Shabelle region is a significant stride in this direction. The aid signifies SoDMA_Somalia’s relentless effort to uplift communities and instill a sense of hope amidst the hardships. This gesture is a testament to the agency’s dedication to supporting healthcare facilities and enhancing the well-being of the Somali residents.

0
Africa Health Somalia
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
22 mins ago
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
In the world of football, Morocco’s national team, the Atlas Lions, has etched a historic chapter. Their semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, an unprecedented feat for an African or Arab team, has sparked a wave of optimism and pride. Key moments, such as Youssef En-Nesyri’s decisive header against Portugal and Yassine
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Minister Dele Alake Advocates for 'Super Region' of Mineral-Rich Nations at Future Minerals Forum 2024
37 mins ago
Minister Dele Alake Advocates for 'Super Region' of Mineral-Rich Nations at Future Minerals Forum 2024
Climate Change and Humanitarian Crises: The Twin Drivers of Disease Outbreaks in Africa
2 hours ago
Climate Change and Humanitarian Crises: The Twin Drivers of Disease Outbreaks in Africa
Scheduled Power Outages in Ghana: A Test of Resilience and Resourcefulness
22 mins ago
Scheduled Power Outages in Ghana: A Test of Resilience and Resourcefulness
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
23 mins ago
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
29 mins ago
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
2 mins
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
3 mins
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
8 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
12 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
16 mins
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
17 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
17 mins
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
19 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
21 mins
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app