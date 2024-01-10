SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation

Charity and resilience converged in the heart of Somalia as the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA_Somalia) extended its hand to Madina Hospital and the Janale area in the Lower Shabelle region. This act of humanity, a donation of vital medical supplies, is a beacon of hope for patients and residents grappling with health adversities.

Healthcare Assistance: A Beacon of Hope

SoDMA_Somalia’s aid is a lifeline for those in dire need of medical attention. The agency’s shipment of medicine and medical equipment to Madina Hospital and the Janale area is a testament to its commitment to the welfare of vulnerable communities. The aid aims to strengthen the resilience of these communities, equipping them with the tools to battle ongoing hardships.

Supporting Communities Amid Adversity

A Step Towards Resilience

