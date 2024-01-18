en English
Health

Sodium Alginate Shows Promise in Protecting Against Chemotherapy-Induced Male Infertility

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:56 am EST
Sodium Alginate Shows Promise in Protecting Against Chemotherapy-Induced Male Infertility

A recent study delved into the protective impacts of sodium alginate (NaAL) on testicular toxicity in rats, induced by a chemotherapy regimen consisting of bleomycin, etoposide, and cisplatin (BEP), commonly employed to combat testicular cancer. The experiment involved multiple groups of rats: one given normal saline, two with varying doses of NaAL, one treated with BEP, and two receiving a combination of BEP and NaAL.

Unveiling Sodium Alginate’s Protective Capacities

The research thoroughly assessed several parameters including sperm parameters, testosterone levels, testicular histopathology, stereological parameters, levels of oxidative stress markers (malondialdehyde and nitric oxide), the total antioxidant capacity, and the expression of genes associated with apoptosis and inflammation. The results pointed towards NaAL’s significant efficacy in enhancing sperm quality, testosterone levels, and testicular structure. It also showed a reduction in oxidative stress and a modulation in gene expression related to cell death and inflammation in rats treated with BEP.

Implications for Male Reproductive Health

The findings suggest that NaAL could be a protective agent against testicular damage caused by BEP chemotherapy, which has known adverse impacts on fertility and testicular function. Testicular cancer is a grave health concern, particularly prevalent among young adult males, and the BEP regimen, despite its effectiveness, is notorious for its gonadotoxic side effects that can lead to long-term fertility complications.

A Step Forward in Addressing Male Infertility

Male infertility is a growing global concern, with cancer treatments being a significant contributor. Therefore, the exploration of substances like NaAL, capable of mitigating the harmful effects of chemotherapy on male reproductive health, is of utmost importance. This research highlights the potential of NaAL as a protective agent, paving the way for further studies and potential advancements in the field of reproductive health.

Health Science & Technology
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

