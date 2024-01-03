en English
Business

Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:30 am EST
In an assertive move bolstering its position in the clean personal care industry, Society Brands has announced the acquisition of Primal Life Organics. The Akron, Ohio-based company, renowned for its clean oral care and skin care products, is the latest addition to the expanding portfolio of Society Brands. The strategic partnership is set to enhance the future growth of Primal Life Organics and fortify its mission of providing natural, organic, and sustainable wellness products on a global scale.

Continuity and Expansion

As a part of the acquisition, Trina Felber, the founder and CEO of Primal Life Organics, will assume the role of brand president. Felber’s leadership and vision have steered the company towards success, with a commitment to using high-quality, natural ingredients and a holistic approach to wellness. In a sector where consumers are increasingly conscious of the products they use, this approach has resonated deeply, earning Primal Life Organics a dedicated customer base. The partnership with Society Brands is expected to maintain these high standards and further extend the company’s reach.

Retaining the Core Team

Under the new arrangement, all 20 employees of Primal Life Organics will retain their positions, a testament to the value that Society Brands places on the current team’s expertise and understanding of the brand’s ethos. This move also ensures continuity and stability, crucial for a company that prides itself on its commitment to the clean beauty movement.

Future Growth

Society Brands, headquartered in Canton, Ohio, has always been on the lookout for exceptional brands and visionary leaders to align with its own vision. In Primal Life Organics, it sees a perfect match. Society Brands aims to bolster the brand’s direct-to-consumer sales, which currently constitute the majority of Primal Life Organics’ business. Additionally, an expansion of retail presence is on the cards. Michael Sirpilla, co-founder and CEO of Society Brands, expressed his excitement about the future growth of Primal Life Organics under the leadership of Trina Felber. He also shared his vision of building an ecosystem of like-minded entrepreneurs, a vision that this acquisition brings one step closer to fruition.

Business Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

