Health

Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age

As the digital age progresses, an alarming trend has emerged. Social media platforms, the melting pot of emotions, ideas, and expressions, are being used by individuals to post suicide notes. This disturbing pattern is particularly noticeable among the youth, with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) reporting that one in three South Africans will experience mental health issues in their lifetime. However, only one in ten individuals have access to mental healthcare. The implications of this phenomenon are sobering, with an average of 23 suicides and 230 serious suicide attempts recorded daily in South Africa.

Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword

Social media has become a platform for expressing despair. The case of K-actor Lee Seon Kyun, who committed suicide after posting a note on a social media platform, underscores this chilling reality. His note, which apologized to his wife and explained the financial pressures he was facing, was later leaked, causing concerns about privacy and respect for the deceased.

Research has also shown a strong correlation between social media use and negative impacts on mental health, particularly among teen girls. Overexposure to social media platforms has led to decreased life satisfaction, increased anxiety and depression, and even a doubling of the suicide rate for adolescent girls since 2007. Instagram, in particular, has been identified as one of the most harmful platforms, exacerbating body image issues and exposing users to bullying and negativity.

Acting with Compassion and Responsibility

Given the growing trend of sharing suicide notes on social media, it is crucial to respond with care, compassion, and responsibility. Cassey Chambers, the operations director of Sadag, emphasizes the need to avoid dismissive gestures like posting a sad emoji or urging positivity without understanding the person’s situation. Instead, engaging in meaningful dialogue and offering support can make a significant difference in someone’s life.

While social media platforms can offer a sense of community and support, they can also serve as a platform for despair and isolation. It’s therefore crucial for everyone, from parents to policymakers, to understand the potential impacts of social media use and to take action to protect and support vulnerable individuals.

0
Health Social Issues South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

