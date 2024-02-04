Social Activist Shubham Sharma Ignites De-Addiction Campaign Inspired by PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

In a bid to counteract the pervasive issue of drug addiction, Shubham Sharma, a social activist hailing from Bhopal, has launched an impactful initiative. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', Sharma has taken the reins of a de-addiction awareness campaign, aptly named the 'Drug Freedom Campaign'. This initiative is poised to shed light on the perils of drug abuse and promote healthier, drug-free lifestyles.

A Collective Endeavor For Change

Sharma, a graduate in Hindi Journalism from the esteemed Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Delhi, has rallied a potent force of 50 young individuals committed to the cause. These dedicated youngsters, each a beacon of hope in their own right, have been instrumental in spreading awareness about the detrimental effects of drug abuse. Their concerted efforts have spanned visits to schools and colleges, dialogues with students, and organization of awareness campaigns.

Striving For A Drug-Free Society

Sharma's passion for social service has been evident from a young age. His experience in the field is marked by a number of notable activities aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the drug menace. Among these endeavors, he organized a funeral march for drug awareness in Bhopal, a poignant symbol of the lives lost to addiction. He also ensured the screening of a de-addiction film by the Social Justice Department in local theaters, furthering the reach of the campaign's message.

A Personal Pledge Against Drug Addiction

Sharma's commitment to the cause extends beyond broad societal efforts. As part of his personal contribution to the eradication of drug addiction, he has set an ambitious goal. Each year, he aims to free at least 12 individuals from the clutches of drug addiction. This personal pledge, a testament to his dedication, underscores the change one individual can bring about in the face of societal challenges.