Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month

In a significant move to support families grappling with divorce, Soberlink, a pioneer in remote alcohol monitoring technology, has joined forces with divorce experts globally. The partnership comes in recognition of International Child-Centered Divorce Month, a dedicated initiative to aid families, especially where alcohol-related custody issues complicate matters. As part of its commitment, Soberlink is offering complimentary educational resources to co-parents on its website throughout January.

Addressing Post-Holiday Divorce Surge

The collaboration aligns with the observed surge in divorce filings typically noticed from January to March. This period, often termed as 'divorce season,' sees parents seeking to secure their child's well-being following the holiday season and considering tax implications. The International Child-Centered Divorce Month focuses on educating parents about the emotional and psychological toll of divorce on children, extending a wide array of resources from e-books to coaching services.

Soberlink's Role in Ensuring Child Safety

With its groundbreaking technology, including facial recognition and tamper detection, Soberlink stands endorsed by family law professionals as a reliable tool for child safety in alcohol-related custody situations. The technology equips parents and authorities with a discreet and court-admissible means of alcohol testing, thereby adding a layer of protection for the children involved.

Support for Co-Parenting and Communication

Emphasizing the campaign's commitment to supporting and educating parents, Rosalind Sedacca, CDC, founder of the Child-Centered Divorce Network, voiced her endorsement. Sedacca, renowned as an author and host of a radio show and podcast on the subject, underscored the significance of preventing mistakes, promoting respectful co-parenting, and fostering effective communication. Her insights and resources further bolster the support available for affected parents.