Business

Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations

The prevalent rise of medical spas and hydration clinics in the United States, now a $15 billion industry, has raised eyebrows among federal health officials due to a surge in health complications. In 2021, the United States saw a staggering 7,430 medical spas, each generating an average revenue of $1,722,551. By the following year, the number grew to 8,841, with each spa raking in an average of $1,982,896. The growth of this industry is, to an extent, driven by the influence of social media and online health research, with nearly 60% of consumers turning to the internet before seeking medical advice.

Warnings from Health Officials and Doctors

Despite the popularity of services like vitamin shots and hydrating IV infusions, emergency medicine physician, Dr. Richina Bicette-McCain, voices a warning against these unproven wellness treatments. Urging consumers to exercise caution, she points to the growing number of individuals experiencing adverse reactions post their visits to such spas or clinics. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued stern warnings about severe infections and skin deformities from unauthorized fat-dissolving injections, underlining the risks of unlicensed personnel administering treatments.

Industry Risks and Regulatory Challenges

Medical spas and hydration clinics face severe scrutiny for improper practices such as unsanitary mixing of products and lack of sterilization, which can lead to serious health issues or even death. The only FDA-approved product for fat reduction is Kybella. The industry suffers from a lack of federal regulation, with inconsistent oversight that varies by state. The American Med Spa Association is stepping in to fill the regulatory void by offering legal and business resources to med spas to ensure safety compliance. This move highlights the urgent need for standardized regulations to protect public health.

The Road Ahead

The FDA’s warnings and the industry’s increased scrutiny underline the importance of vigilance in the face of rapid industry growth. The need for comprehensive regulations and more stringent oversight is clear. As the industry continues to expand, consumers must remain informed and cautious about the potential risks associated with these seemingly benign wellness treatments.

Business Health United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

