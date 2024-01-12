Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks

The seemingly innocent winter activity of snow shoveling can harbor grave health risks, particularly for individuals over the age of 45, and those diagnosed with heart disease. Recent studies and expert opinions, including insights from Barry Franklin, the director of Preventive Cardiology and Cardiac Rehabilitation at Beaumont Health, shed light on the dangers.

A Snapshot of Snow Shoveling Incidents

From 1990 to 2006, an annual average of approximately 11,500 individuals received treatment for snow-shoveling-related incidents, out of which 1,647 were cardiac-related fatalities. This decades-long data underscores the potential hazards linked to this heavy-intensity activity.

The Silent Killers in Snow Shoveling

Franklin’s research into snow-shoveling mishaps reveals a slew of compounding risks. These include isometric exertion, arm-related strain, the Valsalva maneuver, stationary legs leading to poor venous return, and the inhalation of cold air, which constricts the arteries. Each of these factors, individually and collectively, heightens the chances of heart-related complications during snow shoveling.

Preventing Snow Shoveling Hazards

Given the inherent risks, Franklin urges those prone to heart disease or over the age of 45 to consider hiring help for snow removal. When shoveling is unavoidable, he recommends adopting precautions such as sufficient warm-up and regular breaks during the task. Alongside this, Vrunda Patel, an Aspirus Non-Invasive Cardiologist, emphasizes understanding one’s physical limitations, recognizing warning signs like shortness of breath and chest pain, and being adequately prepared for winter weather.

Finally, to combat the lack of awareness about the health risks associated with snow shoveling, Franklin proposes placing warning labels on shovels. This simple step can serve as a constant reminder of the potential perils, encouraging individuals to exercise caution and prioritize their health while clearing the snow.