Health

Smoke Exposure Increases Bladder Cancer Risk in Scottish Terriers, Reveals Purdue University Study

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Smoke Exposure Increases Bladder Cancer Risk in Scottish Terriers, Reveals Purdue University Study

Unveiling a significant link between cigarette smoke exposure and an increased rate of bladder cancer in Scottish terriers, a new study led by Purdue University’s veterinary oncologist Deborah Knapp has potentially opened a new avenue in understanding the disease’s etiology. The study, published in The Veterinary Journal, has revealed that Scottish terriers exposed to cigarette smoke were six times more likely to develop bladder cancer as compared to those with no exposure to smoke.

Casting Light on the Bladder Cancer Mystery

Knapp’s research team tracked the health, environment, diet, and activity of 120 Scottish terriers over a span of three years. The choice of breed was intentional: Scottish terriers are known to have a genetic predisposition to bladder cancer, with a rate 20 times higher than other dog breeds. This inherent vulnerability makes them an ideal subject for a study that aims to understand and potentially inhibit the development of bladder cancer.

The Role of Cigarette Smoke Exposure

One of the remarkable findings of the study was the presence of cotinine, a nicotine metabolite, in the dogs’ urine. This served as an indicator of smoke exposure, revealing that even indirect exposure to cigarette smoke could elevate the risk of developing bladder cancer. However, Knapp emphasizes that not all dogs exposed to smoke developed cancer, a parallel to the case in humans where smoking is linked to half of human bladder cancer cases, yet not all smokers develop the condition.

Translating Research into Prevention

The goal of this research was not only to understand preventative measures for cancer in Scottish terriers but also to extrapolate these findings to other dogs and humans. As pets and their owners share environments and lifestyles, insights gained from this study could potentially inform preventive measures for both dogs and humans. Interestingly, the study also found no correlation between lawn chemicals and bladder cancer, contradicting previous studies, suggesting that pet owners might have been cautious to reduce exposure.

Health
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

