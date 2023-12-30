en English
Health

Smith’s Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos ‘Flaming Hot Seasoning’

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:49 pm EST
Smith's Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Doritos 'Flaming Hot Seasoning'

A disconcerting development has emerged from a Smith’s factory in Adelaide, where workers have attributed various health issues to the ‘flaming hot seasoning’ used in the production of the renowned snack, Doritos. The employees, specifically those dealing with this potent seasoning, have reported adverse health effects such as sneezing, coughing, eye and skin irritation, and even breathing difficulties.

Health Concerns Raised

The United Workers Union, representing the employees, has lodged a complaint with SafeWork SA, the workplace health and safety regulator in South Australia. This complaint has led to an ongoing investigation into the legitimacy of these claims and the potential need for additional action to safeguard employee well-being.

A Response from the Company

In response to these allegations, PepsiCo, the parent company that owns the factory, asserted that safety procedures are rigorously adhered to in their facilities. Furthermore, the company announced the installation of additional extraction fans to enhance the factory’s ventilation system – a move that aligns with the union’s assertion of improper handling of highly irritating substances and a failure in maintaining secure systems of work.

Enhanced Safety Measures

A spokesperson for Smith’s confirmed that safety measures, including mandatory mask-wearing and additional extraction fans, are being enhanced to address these health concerns. The company’s proactive response aims to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees, while also maintaining the uninterrupted production of its popular spicy snacks.

Health
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

