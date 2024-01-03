en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare

Researchers at Tyndall National Institute, in collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services and PA Consulting, have unveiled a prototype of a novel ‘smart’ wearable drug delivery device. This pioneering device uses microneedle technology to administer medication painlessly through the skin, a significant stride in health tech innovation.

Empowering Patients

The device is designed for at-home use, aiming to empower patients to control their medication regimens for chronic conditions such as autoimmune diseases and cancer treatments. This revolutionary approach could minimize hospital visits, thereby improving patient experience and simultaneously reducing healthcare costs. The device is equipped with precision microneedles for accurate medication depth delivery, sensors for dose control, and a micro pump for fluid control, all connected to a user-friendly smartphone app.

Supporting a Circular Economy

The device’s design is focused on sustainability, comprising a reusable section containing the electronics and a disposable section for the drug and skin contact. This approach emphasizes reusability and waste reduction, effectively supporting a circular economy.

Technology and Funding

The project, initiated in 2016, received partial funding from the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Partnership programme and support from the Irish Development Agency (IDA). Patent applications have been lodged for the ground-breaking technology, marking an important milestone in its journey. In tandem with this project, West Pharmaceutical Services has expanded its R&D operations in Dublin, strengthening its presence in Ireland. The project has been a finalist in the ‘Collaboration in Medtech’ category at the Irish Medtech Awards 2023, further highlighting its significant potential.

The advancement of this smart wearable drug delivery device marks a significant leap in personalized medication management. It not only empowers patients but also aligns with the drive towards sustainability and cost-efficiency, promising a transformative impact on global healthcare.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film

By Dil Bar Irshad

British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week

By Ebenezer Mensah

AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care

By BNN Correspondents

Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth ...
@Business · 5 mins
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth ...
heart comment 0
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners’ Cleaning Habits

By Rafia Tasleem

Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow

By BNN Correspondents

Bilirubin Reductase: The Microbial Enzyme That Tints Urine Yellow
Unraveling the Yellow Mystery: Enzyme Behind Urine Coloration Identified

By Israel Ojoko

Unraveling the Yellow Mystery: Enzyme Behind Urine Coloration Identified
Central Texas Celebrates Arrival of First Babies of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Central Texas Celebrates Arrival of First Babies of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
26 seconds
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
44 seconds
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
54 seconds
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
1 min
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
1 min
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
1 min
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
1 min
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
2 mins
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
Northumbria Police Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Tyne-Wear Derby
3 mins
Northumbria Police Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Tyne-Wear Derby
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app