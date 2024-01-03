Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare

Researchers at Tyndall National Institute, in collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services and PA Consulting, have unveiled a prototype of a novel ‘smart’ wearable drug delivery device. This pioneering device uses microneedle technology to administer medication painlessly through the skin, a significant stride in health tech innovation.

Empowering Patients

The device is designed for at-home use, aiming to empower patients to control their medication regimens for chronic conditions such as autoimmune diseases and cancer treatments. This revolutionary approach could minimize hospital visits, thereby improving patient experience and simultaneously reducing healthcare costs. The device is equipped with precision microneedles for accurate medication depth delivery, sensors for dose control, and a micro pump for fluid control, all connected to a user-friendly smartphone app.

Supporting a Circular Economy

The device’s design is focused on sustainability, comprising a reusable section containing the electronics and a disposable section for the drug and skin contact. This approach emphasizes reusability and waste reduction, effectively supporting a circular economy.

Technology and Funding

The project, initiated in 2016, received partial funding from the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Partnership programme and support from the Irish Development Agency (IDA). Patent applications have been lodged for the ground-breaking technology, marking an important milestone in its journey. In tandem with this project, West Pharmaceutical Services has expanded its R&D operations in Dublin, strengthening its presence in Ireland. The project has been a finalist in the ‘Collaboration in Medtech’ category at the Irish Medtech Awards 2023, further highlighting its significant potential.

The advancement of this smart wearable drug delivery device marks a significant leap in personalized medication management. It not only empowers patients but also aligns with the drive towards sustainability and cost-efficiency, promising a transformative impact on global healthcare.