Fitness

Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
With the rise of personal health and fitness tracking, smart scales have emerged as an innovative tool, offering users a comprehensive understanding of their physical health beyond just body weight. These devices have revolutionized the way we perceive health, measuring various aspects of body composition, including muscle, fat, and bone mass, as well as heart and nerve function. This gives users an in-depth health profile over time, which can be instrumental in shaping fitness routines and monitoring progress.

Withings: Pioneers of the Smart Scale Industry

Withings, a company that has been at the forefront of the smart scale industry since the introduction of their Wifi Body Scale in 2009, continues to innovate with their latest model, the Body Scan. The company’s smart scales differentiate themselves from traditional scales by automatically syncing data to an app via wifi or Bluetooth, accounting for gravitational variances, and using technology like positioning control for greater accuracy. They also don’t suffer from mechanical wear like traditional scales, and are constantly updated to maintain precision.

Advanced Features for a Detailed Health Profile

Withings’ smart scales offer advanced features like multi-user capabilities, accommodating up to eight users, and specialized modes like Baby Mode, Pregnancy Mode, Athlete Mode, and Eyes Closed Mode. The latter showcases motivational messages instead of numerical data, providing a unique user experience. These smart scales have transformed the way we view health, allowing a detailed insight into our body composition metrics such as BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, and water mass. Such comprehensive readings allow for more accurate weight management and fitness tracking.

Grab a Smart Scale at a Discounted Price

Those looking to incorporate smart scales into their health and fitness journey can take advantage of discounted prices available until January 15, 2024. As the article also hints at other fitness content like ’80s-inspired workout routines, lightweight running shoes for women, and vibration plates for home workouts, there’s never been a better time to kickstart or enhance your fitness journey.

Fitness
