Smart for Life, Inc. Partners with SGS Nutrasource to Boost Regulatory Compliance and Product Development

Health and Wellness company, Smart for Life, Inc., has announced its strategic partnership with global contract research organization, SGS Nutrasource. This collaboration aims at bolstering regulatory compliance and product development, thereby supporting Smart for Life's aggressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy. It is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding the company's product lines in both domestic and international markets, while ensuring compliance with international standards.

Enhancing Compliance and Product Development

The partnership with SGS Nutrasource, known for its scientific and regulatory excellence, is regarded as an investment by Smart for Life to reduce risk and enhance the scalability of its product offerings. It intends to leverage SGS Nutrasource's expertise in global regulatory compliance, product claims support, and product testing. This strategic alliance is designed to expedite the introduction of new products and provide material value related to market access, regulatory classification, and further operational and strategic development.

Accelerating Mergers and Acquisitions Activity

Smart for Life is gearing up to accelerate its M&A activity. The company has emphasized SGS Nutrasource's critical role in its compliance strategy and commitment to regulatory guidelines as it looks to expand its product lines through M&A. This partnership is expected to support Smart for Life's expansion through accretive acquisitions and registration efforts in key markets, especially as it navigates complex regulatory issues in multiple countries.

Setting Ambitious Growth Targets

With this partnership, Smart for Life sets forth ambitious financial targets, aiming to reach $100 million in annualized revenue over the next year and $300 million by 2026. SGS Nutrasource, a leading nutraceutical and pharmaceutical life sciences company, is expected to provide significant value to Smart for Life as it navigates the complex regulatory issues of products sold internationally. However, Smart for Life emphasizes that these forward-looking statements, including growth expectations, are based on current management beliefs and assumptions and should not be regarded as guarantees.