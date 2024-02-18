Sloane Stephens' Doc & Glo Scholarship: Empowering Future Leaders in Medicine and Education

In the heart of every champion lies a story not just of victory, but of profound legacy and giving back. Today, Sloane Stephens, a beacon of success on the tennis court and a former US Open champion, launches the third round of the annual Doc & Glo Scholarship, a testament to her indomitable spirit both on and off the field. Partnering once again with Bold.com, Stephens continues to weave the values of her grandparents, Doc and Glo, into the fabric of her career, dedicating a whopping $30,000 to support students who share her passion for medicine and education.

Carrying Forward a Legacy of Generosity

The Doc & Glo Scholarship stands as a monument to the values instilled in Stephens by her grandparents, Dr. Noel Smith and Gloria, whose lives were a testament to the power of giving back. Dr. Smith, an obstetrician who brought over 20,000 lives into the world, and Gloria, a fervent community activist, both believed in the transformative power of assistance and community service. It is in this spirit that Stephens, in collaboration with Bold.com, aims to empower students attending an HBCU or those pursuing a degree in the medical field with a generous $30,000 scholarship fund. This initiative not only honors her grandparents' legacy but also propels forward their belief in the importance of education and health.

A Beacon for Aspiring Students

With the scholarship entering its third year, the call for applications has begun, igniting hopes and dreams for many. Each recipient of the Doc & Glo Scholarship will receive $5,000, a substantial aid that will alleviate the financial burdens of higher education. However, the scholarship demands more than academic excellence; it seeks stories of resilience and determination. Applicants are required to submit a personal essay that highlights their journey of overcoming challenges, a testament to the fact that success is not just about where one is going, but also where one has been. The deadline for this cherished opportunity is set for August 1, 2024, a date that marks not just the close of an application period but the beginning of a journey for six deserving students.

More Than a Game

Stephens' venture into philanthropy with the Doc & Glo Scholarship is a reflection of her desire to leave an indelible mark not just in tennis but in the lives of others. Her partnership with Bold.com for the third consecutive year underscores a shared vision of empowering the next generation, particularly those passionate about making a difference in the health/medical field or those who are part of the HBCU community. Through this scholarship, Stephens honors the memory of her beloved grandparents and extends their legacy of service and generosity well into the future.

As applications open for the third round of the Doc & Glo Scholarship, Sloane Stephens stands as a shining example of how success can transcend the boundaries of personal achievement to foster community growth and support. Inspired by her grandparents, Doc and Glo, Stephens not only aims to carve a legacy in tennis but also to nurture a future where education and health care are accessible to all.