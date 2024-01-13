en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel

In the midst of a world that never sleeps, a unique trend is reshaping the travel industry: sleep-focused tourism. This burgeoning market, expected to grow by nearly 8% and exceed $400 billion between 2023 and 2028, is a testament to a growing quest for rest and recovery among travelers worldwide.

Rediscovering Rest at Hotel Figueroa

At the heart of this trend, Hotel Figueroa’s Rest and Recovery suite in Los Angeles stands out, offering a haven for rest-seekers amidst the urban hustle. The suite features a technologically advanced Eight Sleep bed, designed to monitor sleep patterns and adjust temperature, contributing to an optimal sleep environment. The suite also features a recovery area furnished with massage devices and infrared items, a direct response to the rising fatigue levels in our society, further exacerbated by the pandemic.

A Growing Demand for Sleep Tourism

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 3.3 million U.S. adults suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, underlining the urgent need for rest and recuperation. The Global Wellness Institute first introduced the concept of sleep tourism in 2022, and its popularity has grown steadily ever since. Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report confirms this trajectory, listing ‘rest and recharge’ as the top reasons for travel this year. In line with this, Pinterest Predictions has noted a significant rise in ‘rest stops’ as a travel focus.

Leading the Way in Sleep-Focused Offerings

Canyon Ranch, a name synonymous with wellness travel, has been offering sleep-related services for some time, including overnight sleep testing and the recently launched Mastering Sleep Immersion program that provides tailored plans for better rest. Sensei, on the other hand, has introduced a Rest Recovery program deploying wearable technology and expert counsel to manage sleep and stress. Castle Hot Springs has planned a series of sleep improvement retreats in 2024, with sleep researcher Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D., at the helm.

This surge in sleep-focused travel offerings meets a growing demand for travel experiences that prioritize rest, signaling a pivotal shift in consumer preferences towards wellness and recovery in the post-pandemic world.

0
Health Travel & Tourism United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
20 seconds ago
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
The name Kit Harington resonates globally, bringing forth images of the stoic Jon Snow from ‘Game of Thrones.’ However, the actor’s journey encompasses more than his iconic role. Harington, in a recent appearance on ‘The Hidden 20’ podcast, has openly detailed his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, offering a rare glimpse into the
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
19 mins ago
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
25 mins ago
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
11 mins ago
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo's 'Calm Your Mind with Food'
13 mins ago
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo's 'Calm Your Mind with Food'
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
16 mins ago
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
20 seconds
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade's Threat to Demolish Masjid Ignites Controversy
1 min
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade's Threat to Demolish Masjid Ignites Controversy
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
1 min
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
2 mins
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
5 mins
Jersey's Government Offers Teachers Salary Increase with Strings Attached
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
6 mins
China Dismisses Taiwan Election Results: Impacts on Cross-Strait Relations
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
8 mins
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
9 mins
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
10 mins
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app