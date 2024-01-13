Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel

In the midst of a world that never sleeps, a unique trend is reshaping the travel industry: sleep-focused tourism. This burgeoning market, expected to grow by nearly 8% and exceed $400 billion between 2023 and 2028, is a testament to a growing quest for rest and recovery among travelers worldwide.

Rediscovering Rest at Hotel Figueroa

At the heart of this trend, Hotel Figueroa’s Rest and Recovery suite in Los Angeles stands out, offering a haven for rest-seekers amidst the urban hustle. The suite features a technologically advanced Eight Sleep bed, designed to monitor sleep patterns and adjust temperature, contributing to an optimal sleep environment. The suite also features a recovery area furnished with massage devices and infrared items, a direct response to the rising fatigue levels in our society, further exacerbated by the pandemic.

A Growing Demand for Sleep Tourism

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 3.3 million U.S. adults suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, underlining the urgent need for rest and recuperation. The Global Wellness Institute first introduced the concept of sleep tourism in 2022, and its popularity has grown steadily ever since. Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report confirms this trajectory, listing ‘rest and recharge’ as the top reasons for travel this year. In line with this, Pinterest Predictions has noted a significant rise in ‘rest stops’ as a travel focus.

Leading the Way in Sleep-Focused Offerings

Canyon Ranch, a name synonymous with wellness travel, has been offering sleep-related services for some time, including overnight sleep testing and the recently launched Mastering Sleep Immersion program that provides tailored plans for better rest. Sensei, on the other hand, has introduced a Rest Recovery program deploying wearable technology and expert counsel to manage sleep and stress. Castle Hot Springs has planned a series of sleep improvement retreats in 2024, with sleep researcher Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D., at the helm.

This surge in sleep-focused travel offerings meets a growing demand for travel experiences that prioritize rest, signaling a pivotal shift in consumer preferences towards wellness and recovery in the post-pandemic world.