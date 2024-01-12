en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals

As the world slumbers, a silent crisis is unfolding. A crisis that links sleep quality in our prime years to cognitive decline in old age. A recent study featured in the renowned journal Neurology has unveiled an alarming correlation, suggesting that individuals experiencing difficulty in falling asleep during their 30s and 40s could face an amplified risk of memory and cognitive issues a decade later. This research, a meticulous observation of over 500 people spanning 11 years, has unveiled an association between sleep quality and dementia risk, a revelation that could potentially revolutionize our understanding of cognitive health.

Quality of Sleep Over Quantity

The Neurology study emphasized that the depth of sleep is more consequential for cognitive health during middle age than the mere duration of slumber. This challenges the conventional wisdom that prioritizes sleep length over quality. It highlights that disrupted sleep patterns can have far-reaching implications, potentially even triggering neurodegenerative diseases.

Hidden Culprit: Sleep Apnea

The study also shed light on sleep apnea, a condition that often goes undiagnosed due to its stealthy nature. Individuals with sleep apnea can wake multiple times during the night, often without their awareness, leading to fragmented sleep. Further research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine has connected sleep apnea with excessive daytime sleepiness, while studies in Neurology and Frontiers in Sleep have identified a link between sleep apnea and an increased likelihood of cognitive decline during old age.

Restless Nights and Diabetes

As if the prospect of cognitive decline wasn’t daunting enough, other studies have pointed to a correlation between restless nights and the risk of developing diabetes. This highlights the potential magnitude of the sleep crisis, with it not only impacting cognitive health but also posing as a potential trigger for other serious health conditions.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of cognitive health, studies like these serve as crucial signposts, pointing towards the importance of quality sleep during our prime years. The findings underscore the need for increased awareness and intervention strategies to improve sleep quality, thereby potentially mitigating the risk of cognitive decline and other adverse health effects.

0
Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
In the heart of San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, the vibrant neighborhood of Little Saigon is grappling with a pressing dilemma. Slated to open its doors in February, a drop-in health and resource center, part of the city’s strategic response to homelessness, mental health, and drug addiction, is causing a stir amongst local businesses. This center,
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
15 mins ago
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
22 mins ago
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
9 mins ago
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
11 mins ago
Teenage Methamphetamine Crisis: A Call for Urgent Action
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
13 mins ago
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
2 mins
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
2 mins
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
2 mins
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
4 mins
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
Australian Skier Injured in Deadly Californian Avalanche
5 mins
Australian Skier Injured in Deadly Californian Avalanche
Nakul Nath's Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate
6 mins
Nakul Nath's Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
9 mins
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
10 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
10 mins
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app