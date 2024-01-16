Sleep Deprived Man Causes Chaos with Skid Loader in Lincoln, Nebraska

In Lincoln, Nebraska, a 36-year-old man, Samuel Peyrot, was taken into custody after a destructive episode involving a skid loader, causing damage to several locations and vehicles. The incident, which took place at a Home Depot parking lot and was documented on social media, has left the community in shock.

Unfolding of the Rampage

Peyrot reportedly stole his employer's skid loader and embarked on two destructive rampages in snow-filled parking lots. The chaos began at a U-Stop convenience store, where Peyrot used the loader to vandalize vehicles. After his initial spree, he continued his path of destruction at a Home Depot, causing damage to multiple vehicles and the exteriors of businesses. Among the property damaged were a U-Stop Convenience Store, a Taco Bell, an apartment complex sign, the front door of Still Liquor Store, and landscaping in a Home Depot lot. Notably, a police cruiser was also among the vehicles damaged.

Witness Accounts and Social Media Footage

Multiple videos on social media captured the chaos, showing Peyrot laughing at bystanders and aggressively maneuvering the loader. Eyewitnesses described the event as both scary and unexpected, with one man suffering minor injuries amidst the havoc. However, despite the aggressive nature of his actions, Peyrot eventually surrendered to police without any shots being fired.

Behind the Bizarre Behavior

Peyrot's girlfriend, Kelly Effle, suggests his actions were a result of sleep deprivation and prescription medications. Peyrot, who works in snow removal, had reportedly undergone four sleepless days leading up to the incident. Despite exhibiting strange behavior and receiving hospital treatment, he was released just three hours later. Peyrot now faces multiple charges, including second-degree assault and criminal mischief. The investigation into the motive behind his actions continues.

Effle is shocked by her boyfriend's actions, denying any malicious intent or influence of alcohol or drugs. While the community reels from Peyrot's rampage, the relief is palpable that no one was seriously injured during the disturbing episode.