Health

Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
In a world increasingly grappling with sleep deprivation, a new dimension has emerged that demands attention. Research highlights a significant disparity in sleep patterns between men and women, posing potential implications for their quality of sleep. The National Health Service (NHS) states that a third of individuals will experience insomnia at some point in their lives. However, recent studies suggest a mounting increase in sleep-related issues.

The Disturbing Sleep Trend

The 2023 Healthier Nation Index by Nuffield Health, involving 8,000 adults, portrays a worrying descent in sleep duration. The average sleep duration for Britons has nosedived from 6.11 hours in 2022 to a mere 5.91 hours. The culprits behind this decline are long working hours that impede relaxation and a dearth of regular exercise, which often leaves individuals more alert at night.

Gender Differences in Sleep

A study conducted in Argentina to explore the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on sleep disorders found that women and the youngest age group were the most affected. Women who serve as caregivers also report an increased prevalence of sleep complaints, and compared to men, women are more likely to report sleep problems. Lower socioeconomic status was also found to correlate with greater impact on sleep patterns.

Sleep and Age

From the age of forty, changes in ‘sleep architecture’ occur due to alterations in hormone levels such as melatonin and dopamine. This is especially prevalent among older adults, with insomnia affecting up to 50% of this demographic. The prevalence of insomnia symptoms and disorder is higher in older adults than in the younger population.

These findings are a stark reminder of the importance of understanding and catering to the unique sleep needs of different genders and age groups in order to achieve restorative sleep. It also underscores the unintended consequences of circumstances such as a pandemic, and socioeconomic factors on sleep health.

0
Health United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

