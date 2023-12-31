en English
Health

Skin-to-Skin Contact Enhances Mother-Infant Interaction Quality, Study Finds

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:37 am EST
Skin-to-Skin Contact Enhances Mother-Infant Interaction Quality, Study Finds

A breakthrough study published in JAMA Network Open has revealed that immediate skin-to-skin contact (SSC), also known as Kangaroo Care, between parents and very preterm infants can significantly enhance the quality of mother-infant interaction at 4 months of corrected age. The research, orchestrated by Siri Lillieskold, R.N., from the esteemed Karolinska Institutet, sheds light on an underexplored aspect of neonatal care.

An In-depth Look at the Findings

The study leaned on a secondary analysis of data garnered from a randomized clinical trial. This trial encompassed 71 infants and 56 mothers and offered an opportunity to delve deeper into the implications of SSC in the immediate aftermath of birth. The findings suggest that fathers were more likely to provide SSC in the first six hours post-birth. However, the infants in the group receiving SSC exhibited markedly higher quality mother-infant interaction in one of the five examined subscales.

Underlying Aspects of SSC

These subscales were meticulously crafted to assess various facets of infant development, including positive affect, communicative skills, and social aptitudes. The observed beneficial effects of SSC were found to be significant even after adjusting for variables such as primiparity, the child’s sex, and the observational setting.

Implications for Preterm Infant Care

The results of this study bolster the concept of a ‘sensitive period’ following very preterm birth. During this period, close contact between the parent and infant can trigger long-term positive effects on their relationship. The technique of SSC, first introduced in 1978, presents a natural, nurturing environment for the baby, stimulating their senses and regulating their physiology. It is a method recommended by the World Health Organization and can be provided by fathers and siblings as well, proving beneficial for all babies, irrespective of their health condition.

Health
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

