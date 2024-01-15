en English
Health

Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That’s Still Turning Heads in 2024

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That’s Still Turning Heads in 2024

Skincare is a realm that evolves with each passing year, introducing innovative techniques that transform our beauty regimens. Among these, skin cycling, a term coined by Dr. Whitney Bowe in 2021, continues to influence skincare routines in 2024 with its strategic approach to utilizing products. This technique involves a meticulous pattern of application and rest, tailored to prevent skin irritation, reduce inflammation, and yield more effective results.

A Four-Day Exercise for the Skin

At its core, skin cycling operates on a four-day cycle, much like a carefully orchestrated exercise regimen, where rest is as crucial as the active phases. Night 1 is dedicated to exfoliation, assisting the skin in shedding old cells and making way for rejuvenation. Following this, Night 2 involves the application of retinoids, potent ingredients known for their skin-renewing properties. Nights 3 and 4 are reserved for recovery, focusing on hydrating the skin and allowing it to rest and repair.

Adjusting the Cycle to Skin Needs

While the skin cycling method proves beneficial for many, it’s not a universal solution. Those with sensitive skin or underlying skin conditions need to tread cautiously and should consider seeking advice from a dermatologist. The success of skin cycling lies in the ability to listen to your skin and adjust the cycle accordingly. For instance, retinoids, though beneficial, should be avoided during pregnancy, and sun exposure must be limited due to their photosensitizing nature.

Reaping the Benefits of Skin Cycling

The benefits of skin cycling are manifold, ranging from repairing the skin barrier and reducing signs of aging to minimizing the side effects of active ingredients. Moreover, it provides robust protection against seasonal skin issues, ensuring your skin remains resilient amidst changing weather conditions. This method, with its blend of active and rest phases, is suitable for long-term skincare, promising a healthier, more radiant complexion.

Health Science & Technology
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

