en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic

Leading skincare expert, Dr. Alek Nikolic, has unveiled his forecast for the most influential skincare trends of 2024. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, consumers can expect to see a rise in edible skincare, ‘skinimalism’, growth factor technology, and an increased focus on maintaining a healthy skin barrier. The utilization of at-home skincare technologies, such as microcurrent, LED, and ultrasound therapy devices, is also anticipated to expand.

Edible Skincare and ‘Skinimalism’

Edible skincare is an innovative approach that emphasizes the consumption of nutrients beneficial for skin health. The concept of ‘skinimalism’ is another burgeoning trend that advocates for a simplified skincare routine, relying heavily on multipurpose products. This shift towards minimalism in skincare is a response to growing consumer demand for sustainability and efficiency in beauty routines.

Growth Factor Technology and Skin Barrier Health

Growth factor technology, another predicted trend, leverages substances that stimulate cell replication and collagen production. This state-of-the-art technology offers a promising solution for those seeking to combat signs of aging. Additionally, there will be a greater emphasis on the preservation of a healthy skin barrier. A robust skin barrier is crucial for safeguarding the skin and enhancing the effectiveness of topical products, making its maintenance a key element in skincare regimens.

At-Home Skincare Technology

Lastly, the proliferation of at-home skincare technologies, such as microcurrent, LED, and ultrasound therapy devices, is set to continue. These tools offer individuals the convenience of enhancing their skin health from the comfort of their own homes. The growth of these technologies is reflective of the industry’s move towards personalized and accessible skincare solutions.

Beyond these trends, the beauty industry in 2024 is anticipated to pay increased attention to ingredient-conscious formulations and individual skincare needs, while also promoting sustainability. Consumers can also expect to see a shift towards quiet beauty, science-backed ingredients, and transformative textures. Furthermore, neurocosmetics, focusing on the psychological and physiological well-being of consumers, are predicted to gain popularity.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions

By Nimrah Khatoon

People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconv ...
@Health · 19 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconv ...
heart comment 0
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells

By Waqas Arain

NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells
Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges
People’s Pharmacy Discusses ‘Long Flu’, Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News

By BNN Correspondents

Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
Latest Headlines
World News
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
2 mins
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
3 mins
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
7 mins
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
8 mins
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
12 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
13 mins
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
14 mins
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
14 mins
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
14 mins
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
26 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
49 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
55 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
56 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app