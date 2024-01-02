en English
Health

Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic

Leading skincare expert, Dr. Alek Nikolic, has unveiled his forecast for the most influential skincare trends of 2024. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, consumers can expect to see a rise in edible skincare, ‘skinimalism’, growth factor technology, and an increased focus on maintaining a healthy skin barrier. The utilization of at-home skincare technologies, such as microcurrent, LED, and ultrasound therapy devices, is also anticipated to expand.

Edible Skincare and ‘Skinimalism’

Edible skincare is an innovative approach that emphasizes the consumption of nutrients beneficial for skin health. The concept of ‘skinimalism’ is another burgeoning trend that advocates for a simplified skincare routine, relying heavily on multipurpose products. This shift towards minimalism in skincare is a response to growing consumer demand for sustainability and efficiency in beauty routines.

Growth Factor Technology and Skin Barrier Health

Growth factor technology, another predicted trend, leverages substances that stimulate cell replication and collagen production. This state-of-the-art technology offers a promising solution for those seeking to combat signs of aging. Additionally, there will be a greater emphasis on the preservation of a healthy skin barrier. A robust skin barrier is crucial for safeguarding the skin and enhancing the effectiveness of topical products, making its maintenance a key element in skincare regimens.

At-Home Skincare Technology

Lastly, the proliferation of at-home skincare technologies, such as microcurrent, LED, and ultrasound therapy devices, is set to continue. These tools offer individuals the convenience of enhancing their skin health from the comfort of their own homes. The growth of these technologies is reflective of the industry’s move towards personalized and accessible skincare solutions.

Beyond these trends, the beauty industry in 2024 is anticipated to pay increased attention to ingredient-conscious formulations and individual skincare needs, while also promoting sustainability. Consumers can also expect to see a shift towards quiet beauty, science-backed ingredients, and transformative textures. Furthermore, neurocosmetics, focusing on the psychological and physiological well-being of consumers, are predicted to gain popularity.

Health
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

