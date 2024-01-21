Skin Cancer Awareness on the Rise: More Clinics and Reduced Waiting Times

A renewed wave of consciousness around skin cancer has led to a significant uptick in the number of people seeking medical advice and check-ups, according to Healthcare Group. This surge in awareness and proactive action has been encouraged by medical professionals like Dr Edward Partridge, who underscores the crucial role of early intervention in achieving positive treatment outcomes.

Additional Clinics and Reduced Waiting Times

In response to this growing demand, the healthcare sector has expanded, with additional clinics for mole and skin lesions now established. Dr Partridge anticipates that these newly formed clinics will expedite consultations, notably cutting down on patient waiting times.

On the island, each GP group has at least one doctor specializing in skin lesions. Island Health, the largest group, is home to dermatology experts Drs Duncan Watt and Ian Baxendale. Despite acknowledging some delays in accessing specialists for complex skin cancers, Dr Watt confirmed that consultations with himself or Dr Baxendale are readily available.

Advanced Technology and Multidisciplinary Approach

The duo employ a mole mapping service, utilizing advanced technology to monitor moles for potential cancerous changes. Additionally, Dr Baxendale is part of the Skin Cancer Multidisciplinary Team. This collective convenes every two weeks to discuss new cases and devise management plans, averaging around two new melanoma diagnoses weekly.

Most skin cancers, they note, are not severe and can be addressed with minor surgery. However, higher risk lesions necessitate specialist care. The prevalence of skin cancer in the Channel Islands is reportedly higher than in the UK, attributed to lifestyle factors, an affluent population fond of sun-soaked holidays, an ageing demographic with a history of sun exposure, and comprehensive diagnostic access.

Increasing Referrals and Mortality Trends

The MSG has reported a steady increase in skin cancer referrals, resulting in a backlog for minor procedures. Nonetheless, patients with basal cell carcinomas are seen within eight weeks, and those with squamous cell carcinoma within two to four weeks.

A 2019-2021 mortality trends report from Guernsey indicated that malignant melanoma caused an average of six deaths per year, while lung cancer remained the most lethal disease. The page also delves into the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in skin cancer diagnostics, pointing to their potential in enhancing skin disease classification and cancer prediction.