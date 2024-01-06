SKDRDP to Educate One Lakh People on Importance of Clean Drinking Water

The Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) in Karnataka, India has unveiled its strategy to enlighten about one lakh people on the criticality of clean drinking water. Spearheaded by the Executive Director of SKDRDP, L.H. Manjunath, the plan underlines the hurdles posed by environmental pollution coupled with population growth in enabling access to uncontaminated water, especially in both urban and rural sectors.

Water Quality Challenges

Manjunath drew attention to the fact that numerous villages still rely on lakes and wells for a multitude of purposes, including drinking. This reliance has triggered a high incidence of waterborne diseases. He disclosed that a worrying 60% of the water in Karnataka is laden with excess fluoride, 20% contains elevated levels of nitrate, and 30% is polluted with micro-organisms. These impurities have given rise to various health complications among the populace. The fluoride issue is particularly severe in specific districts of Karnataka.

The ‘Shudha Ganga’ Solution

In a bid to counter these challenges, SKDRDP, under the guidance of D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala and President of SKDRDP, has already set up 437 ‘Shudha Ganga’ clean drinking water plants since its inauguration in 2009. These plants cater to approximately 5.02 lakh people each day, dispensing around 20 lakh litres of clean drinking water.

Boosting Awareness

In January, SKDRDP will orchestrate over 500 awareness programs, specifically pinpointing regions with ‘Shudha Ganga’ units. The goal is to amplify understanding and utilization of clean drinking water among the local population, thereby reducing the detrimental health effects associated with consuming contaminated water.