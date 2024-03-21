SK bioscience Boosts Global Presence with SKYCellflu Influenza Vaccine Export to Thailand

On March 21, 2024, SK bioscience Co., an influential player in South Korea's pharmaceutical landscape under the SK Group umbrella, announced a significant stride in its global expansion efforts by exporting its pioneering influenza vaccine, SKYCellflu, to Thailand. This move not only marks the company's entry into the Southeast Asian market but also underscores its commitment to addressing global health challenges in collaboration with its Thai partner, Biogenetech, through the shipment of approximately 440,000 vaccine doses.

Strategic Expansion into Southeast Asia

SK bioscience's venture into the Thai market is a calculated step towards broadening its influence across the southern hemisphere, leveraging Thailand's unique positioning affected by both southern and northern hemisphere influenza seasons. The export aligns with the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommendations for the 2024 Southern Hemisphere influenza season, showcasing SKYCellflu's alignment with global health standards. The vaccine's cell-culture-based manufacturing process, a first of its kind to receive WHO pre-qualification (PQ) certification, signifies a leap in vaccine technology, offering a safer alternative for individuals allergic to egg-based vaccines and setting a new standard in rapid vaccine production capabilities.

Meeting Global Standards

The WHO-PQ certification is a testament to SKYCellflu's safety and efficacy, meeting rigorous international standards in manufacturing, quality, and clinical trial results. This endorsement not only enhances the vaccine's credibility but also opens doors for participation in public procurement projects led by United Nations organizations, such as the United Nations Children's Fund. SK bioscience's achievement is a beacon for the pharmaceutical industry, demonstrating the global potential of innovative vaccine technologies developed in South Korea.

Envisioning a Healthier Future

SK bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong's vision for the company extends beyond the Southeast Asian market, aiming to cement SKYCellflu's position in the global vaccine market. With the influenza vaccine market projected to reach $12.58 billion by 2030, SK bioscience's strategic export to Thailand represents a significant milestone in realizing its global expansion ambitions. The company's focus on developing vaccines with "blockbuster potential" indicates a promising future for global health, emphasizing the importance of innovation and international cooperation in combating infectious diseases.

As SK bioscience navigates the complexities of the global pharmaceutical landscape, its successful export of SKYCellflu to Thailand stands as a testament to its resilience and vision. This milestone not only signifies a major leap towards global market expansion but also reinforces the company's role as a pivotal player in advancing global health security through innovative vaccine solutions.