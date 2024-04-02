Sjögren's Syndrome Unveiled: Experts Discuss Causes, Symptoms, and Advanced Treatments

Health experts recently shed light on Sjögren's Syndrome, a complex autoimmune disease predominantly affecting women aged between 40-60 years. This condition, characterized by the immune system's attack on moisture-producing glands, leads to symptoms like dry eyes and dry mouth, among others. Understanding its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment is crucial for those affected.

Understanding Sjögren's Syndrome

Experts from various specialties, including rheumatology and ophthalmology, have come forward to provide a comprehensive overview of Sjögren's Syndrome. According to Dr. Shailaja Sabnis, a Consultant Rheumatologist, the syndrome's hallmark symptoms include dry eyes, dry mouth, and joint pain, potentially extending to organ involvement. The condition's exact cause remains uncertain, though genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors are believed to play a role. Diagnosis typically involves a detailed medical history, physical examination, and tests like blood analysis for specific antibodies and imaging studies.

Advancements in Treatment

Treatment strategies for Sjögren's Syndrome aim at symptom relief and prevention of complications. Dr. Sabnis mentions the use of artificial tears, prescription eye drops, and saliva substitutes as part of the management plan. For systemic issues, medications like Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) and disease-modifying drugs such as hydroxychloroquine are recommended. Dr. Raghavendra H, another Consultant Rheumatologist, emphasizes the importance of a multidisciplinary approach involving various specialists to ensure comprehensive care and address any organ-specific complications.

Importance of Early Diagnosis and Management

Early diagnosis and proactive management are key to improving the quality of life for individuals with Sjögren's Syndrome. Dr. Supriya Sriganesh, a Phaco and Refractive Consultant, highlights potential ocular complications and the importance of regular monitoring and symptom management. She stresses that the Schirmer's test, which measures tear production, is vital in diagnosing the condition's severity and tailoring the treatment accordingly.

As research continues to unravel the complexities of Sjögren's Syndrome, the collaborative efforts of healthcare professionals across disciplines are enhancing patient care. With ongoing advancements in treatment and a better understanding of the disease, there is hope for those affected to lead a more comfortable life, despite the challenges posed by this autoimmune disorder.