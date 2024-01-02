Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns

63-year-old Elvin Craig Stacey, an inmate at Mobile Metro Jail, was found lifeless in his cell on the night of January 1st. This tragic incident is the sixth inmate death within a span of just over six months at the jail, raising serious concerns about inmate conditions and medical care.

Elvin Craig Stacey: A Life Ended Behind Bars

Stacey, a resident of Pensacola, was arrested on November 16th on charges including attempting to elude police, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. Following his arrest, he complained of chest pains and heart failure. As a result, he was hospitalized for monitoring. Despite his medical issues, he was later released from the hospital and booked into the Mobile Metro Jail’s medical unit. Unfortunately, Stacey was unable to post the $10,500 bond required for his release.

The Unexplained Deaths at Mobile Metro Jail

This series of deaths at the Mobile Metro Jail has raised eyebrows. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, stated that initial investigations suggest there was no foul play involved in Stacey’s death. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. However, the jail has not released any information regarding autopsy or toxicology reports for any of the previous inmates who have died. This lack of transparency has led to questions and concerns from the public.

Raising Concerns: The Death of William Franklin

These concerns about inmate conditions and medical care at the jail were further amplified following the death of 77-year-old William Franklin. Franklin was found dead in the jail’s mental health unit on December 14th. His death, coming just weeks before Stacey’s, has added fuel to the growing concerns about the inmate conditions and medical care at the Mobile Metro Jail.