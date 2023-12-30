en English
Health

Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:17 pm EST
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property

In a disheartening incident at the National Trust’s Belton House in Lincolnshire, a six-year-old boy named Noah sustained severe burns owing to an accidentally spilled hot drink. The event transpired on December 16 during a festive light show attended by Noah along with his family. The drink, possibly mulled wine or cider, was served lidless, resulting in the unfortunate accident. The hot beverage inflicted 5% burns on Noah’s body, primarily affecting his neck, upper chest, and right shoulder.

Immediate Aid and Subsequent Hospitalization

Post the incident, Noah was promptly given first aid and was subsequently transported to a specialized burns unit in Nottingham. He was later notified about the requirement of a skin graft operation. The family, hailing from Peterborough, had to undertake multiple trips to the hospital following the incident. Noah also had to endure overnight stays at the hospital due to ensuing infections.

A Warning and Investigation

His mother, Kirsty, put forth their ordeal as a cautionary tale about the inherent risks of serving hot drinks without lids. The National Trust, expressing concern for the family’s well-being, has initiated an investigation into the incident. They are collaborating with the event managers, Raymond Gubbay Ltd, in this investigation.

Noah’s Christmas at Home

Despite the traumatic experience, Noah managed to spend Christmas at home with his family. However, the festive season was far from merry for them, as it was marred by the stress and emotional strain caused by constant hospital visits.

Health Safety United Kingdom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

