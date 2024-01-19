Six CHOP Physician-Scientists Elected to Prestigious American Society of Clinical Investigation

Six esteemed physician-scientists from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have been bestowed with the honor of election to the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI). ASCI, one of the most prestigious medical honor societies in the United States, boasts a membership of over 3,000 physician-scientists across all medical specialties.

CHOP's Inclusion in the ASCI

Among the six CHOP inductees are Elizabeth Foglia, MD, an attending neonatologist in the Division of Neonatology; Elizabeth Lowenthal, MD, Research Director for the CHOP Global Health Center; and William H. Peranteau, MD, a pediatric and fetal surgeon. These exceptional individuals have dedicated their careers to groundbreaking medical research, making significant strides in their respective fields.

ASCI Induction Ceremony

Their official induction into ASCI will occur at the ASCI Dinner and New Member Induction Ceremony on April 5, 2024. This prestigious event is part of the AAP/ASCI/APSA Joint Meeting scheduled to take place from April 5 to 7 at the Swissotel Chicago. The ceremony will not only honor the new inductees but also celebrate the society's commitment to fostering the work of physician-scientists.

Significance of the Recognition

The recognition of these physician-scientists is a testament to their extraordinary contributions to medical research and their high regard within the medical community. Their election to ASCI underscores the respect and admiration their peers hold for their work. This prestigious honor signals their significance in the realm of medical research, further solidifying their esteemed standing among their colleagues.