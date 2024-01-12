Single Mother’s Battle with Housing Crisis Over Christmas: A Tale of Resilience

In the heart of the festive season, a 24-year-old single mother, Lauren, found herself in the chilling grasp of a housing crisis that left her and her young son without heating and hot water. This crisis had a profound impact on her mental health, making her feel like a “failed mum.”

Unfortunate Housing Issues

Lauren’s ordeal began in her previous property in Ilkeston, managed by EMH social landlords, where she grappled with persistent leaks and anti-social behavior. The situation led to her temporary relocation to a hotel. However, a fresh start in a new home in Hucknall on December 22 turned into an immediate nightmare. The plumber assigned to the property failed to properly uncap the boiler, leaving Lauren without essential amenities.

A Christmas in the Cold

An attempt to rectify the boiler issue on Christmas Eve resulted in a loud bang and further damage, forcing Lauren and her son to endure the holiday season in numbing conditions. While EMH provided two temporary heaters, they did not offer hotel accommodation, and repairs were delayed due to the holiday season. The cold conditions, inability to shower, and disrupted routine for her son only added to Lauren’s distress.

Acknowledging the Crisis

Ian Davies, the director of property services at EMH, admitted to the inconvenience and stress caused, pointing to supplier closures over Christmas as the reason for the delay in boiler repair. A temporary repair was finally made on January 2, with a new boiler installation scheduled for January 15 to accommodate Lauren’s commitments. EMH expressed hope that Lauren can settle into her new home following the installation, putting an end to her housing crisis.

