en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice’s Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice’s Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study

In a groundbreaking research study, a team of scientists, including renowned neurobiologist Nirao Shah from Stanford University, has unearthed a single brain circuit in male mice that seemingly holds the control to their sexual behavior. This circuit oversees their sex drive, sexual recognition, mating habits, and the pleasure derived from it. The study suggests that this circuit could be fundamental and primordial, potentially extending its similarities across the brain of male mammals, inclusive of humans.

Unveiling the Substance P

The researchers zeroed in on neurons located in the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BNST) that produce a peptide known as Substance P. This peptide then connects to neurons in the preoptic area of the hypothalamus that have Substance P receptors. When stimulated, these neurons spark mating behaviors in male mice. If manipulated, they can lead to a surge in mating abilities or even induce celibacy.

Crucial Role of Substance P

The findings of the study underscore the pivotal role of Substance P in stimulating neurons in the preoptic hypothalamus to control sexual activity and reward. The research offers a deep insight into the complexity of mammalian sexual behavior and the intricate neural mechanisms that govern it.

Future Implications

This discovery holds immense potential in the realm of drug development. It opens up new avenues for developing drugs to manage sexual drive issues in humans. By targeting the identified circuit and manipulating it, it could be possible to control hyperactive sex drives or remedy lack of libido. This is an important step forward towards understanding and treating sexual health issues in both men and women.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention

By BNN Correspondents

RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve

By Waqas Arain

Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebr ...
@Health · 13 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebr ...
heart comment 0
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant

By Geeta Pillai

Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises

By Wojciech Zylm

2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

By Rafia Tasleem

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws

By Momen Zellmi

Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
Latest Headlines
World News
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
24 seconds
Significant Improvements Evident in Province's Health Care System, Says Minister
A New Era in Women's Sports: The Inaugural Game of the Professional Women's Hockey League
32 seconds
A New Era in Women's Sports: The Inaugural Game of the Professional Women's Hockey League
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
2 mins
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife's Tragic Death
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
2 mins
COVID-19: Still a Threat in Saskatchewan Amid Low Vaccination Rates
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
3 mins
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Landscape
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
3 mins
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
11 mins
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
12 mins
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
13 mins
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
17 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
18 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app