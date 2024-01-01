Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns

Renowned singer-songwriter Monica found herself in an alarming situation during a concert in Houston when she reportedly collapsed on stage. In the midst of performing her popular hit, “Angel of Mine,” the 43-year-old artist, instantly recognizable for her bleach blonde hair, appeared to lose consciousness and was promptly escorted off the stage by a crew member.

Concerns Sparked Across Social Media

Footage of the unsettling event quickly spread across social media platforms, leading fans to express deep concern for the singer’s health. Speculations emerged that Monica had to be rushed out of the venue via ambulance, although this detail has not been officially confirmed.

Monica’s Ongoing Health Struggles

Monica is no stranger to health issues. Diagnosed at 18 with mitral valve prolapse, a heart condition that affects the closure of the heart’s valve flaps, she has been open about her health challenges. Furthermore, she has had to navigate issues of high blood pressure, which has led to hospitalizations, and endometriosis, a condition that has necessitated multiple surgical procedures.

Stress of Touring and Upcoming Shows

Despite her health struggles, Monica continues to pursue her musical career with relentless determination. She currently has several concerts lined up in the American Southeast, a fact that amplifies the concern for her wellbeing given the intense stress that touring can induce. As of this report, representatives for Monica have been contacted for an update on her condition.