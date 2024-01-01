en English
Health

Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns

Renowned singer-songwriter Monica found herself in an alarming situation during a concert in Houston when she reportedly collapsed on stage. In the midst of performing her popular hit, “Angel of Mine,” the 43-year-old artist, instantly recognizable for her bleach blonde hair, appeared to lose consciousness and was promptly escorted off the stage by a crew member.

Concerns Sparked Across Social Media

Footage of the unsettling event quickly spread across social media platforms, leading fans to express deep concern for the singer’s health. Speculations emerged that Monica had to be rushed out of the venue via ambulance, although this detail has not been officially confirmed.

Monica’s Ongoing Health Struggles

Monica is no stranger to health issues. Diagnosed at 18 with mitral valve prolapse, a heart condition that affects the closure of the heart’s valve flaps, she has been open about her health challenges. Furthermore, she has had to navigate issues of high blood pressure, which has led to hospitalizations, and endometriosis, a condition that has necessitated multiple surgical procedures.

Stress of Touring and Upcoming Shows

Despite her health struggles, Monica continues to pursue her musical career with relentless determination. She currently has several concerts lined up in the American Southeast, a fact that amplifies the concern for her wellbeing given the intense stress that touring can induce. As of this report, representatives for Monica have been contacted for an update on her condition.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

