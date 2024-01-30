Singapore's HSA Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Health Products in 2023

In a decisive move to safeguard public health, Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) ramped up its offensive against the circulation of illegal health items in 2023. This action led to the remarkable elimination of more than 12,000 listings from local online marketplaces and social media platforms, more than doubling the 4,569 listings removed in 2022.

International Collaboration for Local Impact

Two major international operations, coordinated by Interpol, played a crucial role in the surge of enforcement. The operations took place in the last week of June and in October, resulting in the removal of 800 and over 4,600 illegal listings respectively. Notably, almost half of the sellers were based in Singapore, highlighting the gravity of the issue at home.

Counterfeit and Hazardous Products Seized

A significant number of the illegal products were sexual enhancement and male vitality supplements, as well as addictive medications like codeine cough syrup. These products were either unregistered, counterfeit, or contained banned substances or potent medicinal ingredients. The HSA's stringent actions led to the confiscation of around 1.12 million units of illegal health products, a rise from 737,000 units in 2022. The haul was valued at approximately $658,000.

Public Health Threat and HSA's Warning

These illegal health products pose a serious public health threat, often leading to severe side effects such as Cushing's syndrome, high blood pressure, and bone disorders due to ingredients like potent steroids. The HSA issued a stern warning that the illegal health product market will persist as long as demand exists and unscrupulous sellers continue to exploit consumers' health concerns for profit.