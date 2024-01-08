en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Singapore’s Healthcare Transformation: A Paradigm Shift Amid Fiscal Challenges

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Singapore’s Healthcare Transformation: A Paradigm Shift Amid Fiscal Challenges

In the midst of a global healthcare evolution, Singapore stands at the forefront with its comprehensive initiatives and strategies. A paradigm shift from disease treatment to health and well-being promotion is currently underway, transforming the island nation’s healthcare landscape. Spearheading this transformation are initiatives like Healthier SG and Age Well SG, designed to enhance the overall health of citizens.

Shifting Focus to Health Promotion

These programs not only aim to provide medical care, but also to empower individuals to take charge of their health. The goal is to foster a society where health is not just the absence of illness, but a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. This comprehensive and inclusive approach to health marks a significant departure from the traditional focus on disease treatment.

Government’s Role in Healthcare Transformation

Apart from these initiatives, the Singapore government has also introduced the Cancer Drug List and a new Implant Subsidy List. These lists provide clarity on the usage of government subsidies and MediShield Life payouts for specific drugs and devices. This move is indicative of the ‘Big G government’ involvement, demonstrating a stronger government role in managing healthcare costs and ensuring value in healthcare spending.

Fiscal Challenges and Sustainability

However, this transformation is not without its challenges. Singapore’s healthcare spending is under intense scrutiny due to fiscal pressures. The Ministry of Health has implemented measures like co-payments for MediShield Life Integrated Plans, which, despite their unpopularity, are deemed necessary for maintaining financial sustainability. The introduction of these measures is a clear response to the growing fiscal pressures and the demographic reality that, by 2031, one in four Singaporeans will be over the age of 65.

As Singapore braces for these inevitable trade-offs, it continues to strive for a healthier population. The goal is to mitigate the challenges of an aging society and ensure a sustainable healthcare system. This journey towards healthcare transformation is a testament to Singapore’s commitment to its citizens’ health and well-being.

0
Health Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
15 mins ago
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
The voices of leaders in Australian medical research echoed virtually, as Dr Masha Somi, CEO of the Health and Medical Research Office, convened a noted assembly for an insightful webinar. This digital gathering, which held the attention of many from the medical and research community, shed light on the process of establishing research priorities for
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
The Color Run to Make a Vibrant Return to Beijing in April 2024
24 mins ago
The Color Run to Make a Vibrant Return to Beijing in April 2024
Medical Outreach Camp in Rajahmundry: A Beacon of Hope for Indian Armed Forces Veterans
26 mins ago
Medical Outreach Camp in Rajahmundry: A Beacon of Hope for Indian Armed Forces Veterans
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
19 mins ago
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
Withings Unveils BeamO at CES 2024: A New Era in Telehealth
21 mins ago
Withings Unveils BeamO at CES 2024: A New Era in Telehealth
Transparency Questioned: Blinken Unaware of Defense Secretary Austin's Health Issue
23 mins ago
Transparency Questioned: Blinken Unaware of Defense Secretary Austin's Health Issue
Latest Headlines
World News
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in Thrilling NBA Clash
2 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in Thrilling NBA Clash
Mavericks Triumph Over Timberwolves in a Nail-Biting NBA Showdown
2 mins
Mavericks Triumph Over Timberwolves in a Nail-Biting NBA Showdown
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
3 mins
Andrew Tate Questions Piers Morgan's Stance on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism
3 mins
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
3 mins
Adelaide International 1 Tennis Tournament: Notable Results and Exceptional Performances
Washington Commanders End Season with Loss to Cowboys: A Season of Missed Opportunities
4 mins
Washington Commanders End Season with Loss to Cowboys: A Season of Missed Opportunities
Jharkhand Politics: BJP's Pratul Shahdev Counters Congress on Corruption and ED's Role
4 mins
Jharkhand Politics: BJP's Pratul Shahdev Counters Congress on Corruption and ED's Role
Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats
4 mins
Election 2024: Jamaat-e-Islami Unveils Karachi Candidates for National and Provincial Seats
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Faces Threat from Fan on Twitter
5 mins
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Faces Threat from Fan on Twitter
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app