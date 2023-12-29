en English
Health

Singaporean Woman Fined for Mosquito Breeding; Appeals Against Conviction Citing Religious Beliefs

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:35 pm EST
Singaporean Woman Fined for Mosquito Breeding; Appeals Against Conviction Citing Religious Beliefs

In an unusual case of public health versus religious beliefs, a Singaporean woman, Koh Ee Sian, has been fined S$1,400 (US$1,060) for facilitating mosquito breeding in her flat. The National Environment Agency (NEA) officers discovered Aedes larvae in the toilet bowl of her master bedroom during a dengue outbreak in the area.

Religious Beliefs and Public Health

During the trial, Koh defended herself, stating her religious beliefs against killing animals prohibited her from boiling water to destroy the mosquito breeding site. She argued that she had not created the conditions for breeding as the toilet was unused and untouched. Koh went as far as to claim that she herself was a victim of the situation.

(Read Also: HP Singapore and Illumina Singapore Champion Corporate Social Responsibility)

A Clash with NEA Guidelines

Koh did not accept the initial S$200 fine levied by the NEA. She challenged the agency’s guidelines, arguing that they did not explicitly mention toilet bowls as potential breeding grounds. However, her defense was rejected by District Judge Brenda Chua, who pointed out that by leaving the toilet bowl unused and unflushed, Koh had allowed stagnant water to accumulate, providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

(Read Also: Vietnamese Intern in Singapore Jailed for Multiple Thefts at A*Star, Apple)

Appealing Against Conviction and Sentence

Despite the ruling, Koh is not backing down. She is currently appealing against both the conviction and sentence. Her case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle between individual rights and public health, particularly in the face of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and zika, which are transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience.

