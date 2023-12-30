Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue

Singapore is grappling with a sharp increase in respiratory infections, marking a 30% spike over the previous month, with an average of 3,475 daily cases of acute respiratory infection. The surge includes flu, pneumococcal diseases, and COVID-19, partly attributed to the decline in vaccination rates due to vaccine fatigue. This phenomenon, characterized by hesitancy towards additional booster shots following initial acceptance, often arises from side effects, misinformation, or a perceived non-urgency during the pandemic’s endemic phase.

Vaccine Fatigue and Its Impact

Despite the availability of effective vaccines against variants like Omicron XBB 1.5, the slow uptake of boosters reduces herd immunity, potentially leading to annual surges, akin to seasonal influenza patterns. Contributing factors include increased travel and gatherings during the holiday season, coupled with complacency in personal preventative measures such as masking and handwashing.

Government Recommendations and Updated Vaccines

Singapore’s government recommends additional doses for individuals aged six months and above in 2023 or 2024. The updated booster vaccine offers cross-protection against various Omicron strains, and is anticipated to remain effective against new subvariants like JN-1. However, evidence on cross-protection is still under review.

Combating Vaccine Fatigue

Strategies to address vaccine fatigue include raising awareness regarding updated vaccines, providing unrestricted access, and the use of vaccine passports for travel. The reinforcement of the importance of boosters through campaign messaging and endorsements can also aid in this endeavor. The Healthier SG program and family physicians play a crucial role in educating patients about the benefits of staying updated with vaccinations. Masking, especially in crowded indoor settings, remains a key measure to reduce infection risks.