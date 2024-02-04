Singapore Breast Cancer Screening Program: A Ray of Hope for Lower-Income Women

In a bid to combat the high prevalence of breast cancer among Singaporean women, the North East Community Development Council (CDC) has launched a pioneering breast cancer screening program. The initiative, which began in May 2023, is specifically designed to assist lower-income women in the district by facilitating early detection and providing robust support for those diagnosed.

A Lifeline for Lower-Income Women

The North East CDC's screening program offers free mammograms, a crucial tool in the early detection of breast cancer. Since its inception, the initiative has already carried out tests on about 600 residents. Worryingly, about 12 of these cases have necessitated follow-up tests.

Participants who are unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer can breathe a sigh of relief as they are eligible to receive financial aid up to $10,000. This substantial aid covers cost-of-living and out-of-pocket medical expenses, providing a much-needed lifeline for those grappling with the financial implications of a cancer diagnosis.

Empowering Women to Take Charge of Their Health

This groundbreaking initiative, known as the North East Cancer Warrior Support Scheme, is a collaborative effort with SingHealth. It aims to address not only the high incidence of breast cancer in Singapore but also the myriad challenges that deter women from undergoing screening. These obstacles range from religious beliefs and modesty concerns to widespread misconceptions about mammograms.

One of the many beneficiaries of this scheme is Madam Lim Sok Choo, a 67-year-old part-time sales worker. Despite having a family history of cancer, her initial diagnosis revealed Stage 0 breast cancer. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that she was afflicted with Stage 1 cancer affecting her lymph nodes. She has since undergone surgery and is currently awaiting radiation therapy.

A Complementary Role to National Efforts

North East District Mayor Desmond Choo noted the complementary role of the program to existing national efforts. He emphasized the importance of empowering women to proactively manage their health and debunking misconceptions about mammograms. The mayor is hopeful that this initiative will encourage more women to participate in breast cancer screening, thereby leading to early detection and potentially saving lives.