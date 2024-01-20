Singapore Braces for 10.7% Medical Inflation in 2024 Amid Chronic Disease Surge

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, Singapore grapples with a formidable challenge: a projected medical inflation rate of 10.7 percent. This figure, slightly above the regional average, was disclosed by Eva Liu, Head of Strategic Development at WTW Asia Pacific, who attributed the surge to factors such as medical tourism, high real estate costs, staffing expenses, and an uptick in elective surgeries. However, the backbone of this issue seems to be the prevalence of chronic diseases among the adult population.

Advertisment

Chronic Diseases: A Looming Threat

More than half of Singapore's adult population suffers from conditions like heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes. These illnesses are not just prevalent, they're lethal, accounting for over half of all deaths in 2021. The chronic disease epidemic is not just a health crisis; it's an economic one, driving up medical costs and straining the healthcare system.

Adding to the economic strain, mental health issues, though underreported, are on the rise, creating an unseen but significant impact on the healthcare system and the economy at large.

Advertisment

Government Measures to Curb Rising Costs

In response to the rising medical costs, the Singapore government has published benchmark fees for private hospitals—a move aimed at helping insurers control long-term medical inflation.

Employers' Role in Managing Healthcare Costs

Advertisment

However, despite these measures, the utilization of wellbeing add-ons in employer programs remains low. According to Liu, this could be due to duplication and lack of adequate communication. She emphasized the crucial role of employers in understanding their employees' needs and collaborating with insurers to develop effective communication strategies and execution plans.

Unmet Needs in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coverage

Liu also called attention to gaps in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) coverages. She noted that the Asia Pacific lags behind global practices when it comes to support for neurodiversity, menopause-related treatments, and gender-affirming care. As a solution, she suggests that employers should align their DEI goals with their corporate agenda and work with insurers to cater to the diverse needs of their workforce.

As Singapore moves forward in 2024, the challenge of managing medical inflation amidst chronic disease prevalence is clear. It will require a concerted effort from the government, insurers, and employers to tackle this issue effectively.