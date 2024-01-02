en English
Health

Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
In a strategic response to the challenges posed by the pandemic and the needs of an ageing population, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in 2023 successfully added around 4,000 new nurses to the workforce of public healthcare institutions. This move was aimed at addressing the significant attrition rate of foreign nurses during 2021 and 2022, as global borders reopened and the competition for healthcare workers intensified.

Workforce Composition

Traditionally, a significant portion of Singapore’s nursing workforce has been made up of foreign nurses from countries like the Philippines, Malaysia, and Myanmar. However, in recent years, their numbers have been on the wane. As of 2022, the island nation had 43,772 nurses and midwives, with locals making up 75% of the registered nurses. The MOH aims to continue bolstering this trend, supplementing local nurses with foreign ones, and offering permanent residency to those who demonstrate commitment.

Recognition and Retention

Between 2018 and 2022, approximately 700 foreign nurses obtained Singaporean PR status annually. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted the increased PR grants in the past year as a recognition of the nurses’ invaluable role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-Term Mitigation Strategies

To mitigate long-term workforce shortages, Singapore has adopted a multi-pronged approach. The government encourages a healthier lifestyle through its Healthier SG program and leans on technology to alleviate healthcare worker burnout. Additional strategies include attracting students to nursing through incentives and re-engaging retired nurses. Singapore has also expanded its healthcare infrastructure by adding hospital beds and launching new facilities like the Tan Tock Seng Hospital Integrated Care Hub and Woodlands Health, which opened partially in December 2023.

Health Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

