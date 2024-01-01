Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice

As the world ushers in 2024, renowned nutritionist Marina Wright offers a roadmap to reinvigorate health and wellness, focusing on small, achievable adjustments that can significantly impact hormonal balance and overall well-being.

Light, Breakfast, Coffee: Kickstarting the Day

According to Wright, the first rays of the day play a crucial role in regulating the sleep-wake cycle and hormone production. She advocates morning and evening exposure to sunlight for a balanced circadian rhythm. A high-protein breakfast is another cornerstone of Wright’s advice. This not only stabilizes blood sugar levels but also enhances hormone regulation. For coffee lovers, she suggests enjoying the beverage post-breakfast to prevent cortisol and blood sugar spikes.

Detoxification and Diet: The Path to Balance

Wright’s recommendations extend to promoting the lymphatic system and blood circulation for efficient detoxification. Adding sea salt or trace minerals to water can maintain electrolyte balance. A diet enriched with fermented foods can foster a healthy microbiome, supporting digestion and immunity. She also underscores the importance of consuming magnesium-rich foods or supplements for effective hormone regulation.

The Evening Routine: Reducing Blue Light and Cortisol

To mitigate the impact of blue light and cortisol production, Wright suggests dimming overhead lights at night and steering clear of phone screens. Regulating digital distractions by adjusting phone notifications can also help in creating a calming environment. Practicing relaxing activities like a calming yoga pose before bed can aid in better sleep quality. Wright encourages the practice of noting down three things to be grateful for daily. This simple act can uplift mood, reduce stress, and improve sleep, driving the wheels of hormonal balance and health.