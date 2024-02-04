Simon Cowell's Migraine Forces Him to Miss Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Renowned music producer and Britain's Got Talent (BGT) judge, Simon Cowell, was absent from the final two auditions in London, owing to an unexpected migraine attack. Despite his usage of orange-tinted sunglasses, which he believes help in combating his perennial migraine issues, Cowell had to bow out of the auditions due to a severe headache.

The Sunglasses Controversy

These glasses, purchased for a mere 19.98 from Amazon, are said to filter out blue light. Cowell is convinced that blue light aggravates his migraines, particularly under bright studio lighting. However, the College of Optometrists has stated that there's no scientific evidence to back these claims. Cowell first donned these glasses during the filming of America's Got Talent in September 2023 and has since made them a constant accessory.

No Mystery Illness, Just Migraines

Contrary to some reports suggesting a 'mystery illness,' a friend of Cowell confirmed that the migraine was the real cause of his absence from the BGT auditions. The music mogul was back at work the following day.

Record-Breaking BGT Auditions

In the latest series of BGT, auditions took place at the London Palladium, with a record three acts receiving a 'golden buzzer' on the first day. Cowell's fellow judges, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon, joined him on the panel. In a delightful twist, Cowell's son, Eric, along with daughters of the other judges, took their place on the panel to give their verdict on a performance by Teachers Rock, a singing group formed by teachers and pupils from disadvantaged areas.