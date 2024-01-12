en English
Crime

Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City

The Salt Lake City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man, Karl Noenig. Noenig, who suffers from health issues, was last seen on Thursday in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah. His disappearance poses a potential risk to his well-being, and the authorities urge the public to provide any information that could help in locating him.

Details About Karl Noenig

Karl Heinz Noenig is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has blue eyes, is balding with white hair, and sports a white goatee. Notably, when last observed, he was clad in a black jacket, brown khakis, and a light blue shirt. Given his age and health issues, his disappearance is a cause of concern for the police and his family.

Call for Public Assistance

The Salt Lake City Police Department has appealed to the public for help in finding Noenig. They believe he could be traveling on foot or using public transportation, given his last known location. If anyone comes across a man fitting Noenig’s description, they are requested not to approach him directly but call 911 or the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 immediately.

The Significance of the Silver Alert

The issuance of a Silver Alert by the Salt Lake City Police Department signifies the urgency of Noenig’s case. The Silver Alert system is designed to inform the public about missing adults, particularly those with health issues or disabilities, to expedite their safe return. The authorities hope that the alert will lead to Noenig being found quickly and returned to his family safely.

Crime Health United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

